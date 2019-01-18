Dana Monson named Executive Director/CEO of JCDC

Dana Monson has been named Executive Director/CEO of the Johnson County Development Corporation.

Monson had been serving as Interim Executive Director and Coordinator of the affiliated Aspire Johnson County program.

“Dana has been an outstanding leader during our transition. She is highly respected within our community and among regional and state economic development organizations. She is a true advocate of our county’s economic growth,” said Patrick Sherman, JCDC Board Chair.

Monson joined JCDC in May 2012 and has been instrumental in working leads and projects for JCDC. She also helped start and has directed Aspire Johnson County, an initiative that promotes community engagement, growth and planning and talent attraction and retention. That program has gained state and national attention for its success.

“It has been so rewarding watching the evolution of our organization. I have very much valued the chance to help make Johnson County a great place to live, work, learn and play,” Monson said.

Monson recently was presented the Excellence in Economic Development Partnership Achievement award from Duke Energy of Indiana. This award is given to local and regional economic development organizations and individuals who have built successful long-term relationships with Duke Energy on local growth projects.

Last fall, she was a recipient of the Bob Ady Scholarship Program from the Mid-America Economic Development Council and attended the 2018 Competitiveness Conference and Site Selector Forum in Chicago. The MEDC Board of Directors cited her work in economic development and interest in the organization.

She is a 2010 graduate of Leadership Johnson County and the Ball State Economic Development Basic Course. She is currently a member of Franklin Chamber of Commerce, the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, the Indiana Economic Development Association, the Mid-America Economic Development Alliance and Prosperity Indiana.

Prior to JCDC, Dana was the Utility and Business Manager for the town of Edinburgh. She was also the point person for the economic development program for the town. She previously was the Superintendent of Parks and Recreation for the town.