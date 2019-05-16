Cummins increases presence and footprint in Indiana

Today at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) along with the Governor of Indiana and the Mayors of Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, announced plans to expand its presence along the “Cummins Corridor” with new building projects and investment along I-65 in its global headquarters in Columbus, in Greenwood and in Indianapolis.

Over the long-term, the company projects continued global growth, including in Indiana, where it currently employs over 10,000 people. To address future growth expectations, Cummins is continuing to execute on its plans to create work environments across the state that foster growth and help attract and retain top talent.

As part of this plan, Cummins announced today that Columbus will be the primary North American manufacturing center and corporate hub for the Electrified Power Business with a significant presence at the Columbus Engine Plant. It will also locate a new office building to serve as a hub for digital and information technology employees in Greenwood. And, in Indianapolis, the company announced that it has renovated space at the Salesforce tower and is in the process of building out additional space at its Distribution Business headquarters in downtown Indianapolis.

“I am pleased to partner with the Governor and city and community leaders to plan for future growth across Indiana so Cummins can continue to have a positive impact on the economic and social vibrancy of our Indiana communities for years to come,” Tom Linebarger, Chairman and CEO, Cummins Inc., said.

“Today is a significant milestone and a day of immense celebration as we commemorate 100 strong years of Cummins operating in the Hoosier state and look forward to 100 more,” Gov. Holcomb said. “Cummins has from their beginning been a major force to Indiana’s strong advanced manufacturing sector, and we are so grateful for their commitment to continuous education and training for employees, particularly helping prepare workers for the jobs of the future.”

“Since its inception in 1919, Cummins has partnered with Columbus to provide jobs and quality of life opportunities for both their employees and the residents of the City,” Mayor Jim Lienhoop said. “We’ve grown together throughout the past century, with the understanding that what affects one of us – impacts us all. We are delighted that Columbus will be the primary North American manufacturing center and corporate hub for the Electrified Power Business. This innovative business strategy is something we’ve seen Cummins provide successfully throughout the past 100 years and are looking forward to continued partnership as they design for the future.”

“I’m proud to welcome Cummins as Greenwood’s newest corporate citizen,” Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers said. “Cummins has a storied history of success, driving innovation in its industry and serving as a model for meaningful community partnerships. Beyond the significant financial investment from one of the world’s largest and most historic companies, Greenwood will see an influx of several hundred new professional employees averaging six-figure salaries. This is a considerable achievement for our city and continues our significant economic development momentum. For 100 years, Cummins has demonstrated its strong commitment to our community and the state of Indiana. From its headquarters in Columbus, to its state-of-the-art distribution center in the heart of downtown, Cummins continues to invest in the growth and success of our city. Today’s announcement expands the global company’s presence in the Mile Square, and paves the way to create more jobs and attract top talent to Indianapolis.”