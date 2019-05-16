Cummins celebrates 100 years in Indiana, plans for multiple footprint expansions

Governor Eric J. Holcomb and city officials joined Tom Linebarger, Chairman and CEO of Cummins Inc., a global power leader, today at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to celebrate 100 years of operation in Indiana. The company announced its commitment to 100 more years of growth along the “Cummins Corridor,” preparing for the jobs of tomorrow and investing in its electrification business and global Columbus headquarters.

“Today is a significant milestone and a day of immense celebration as we commemorate 100 strong years of Cummins operating in the Hoosier state and look forward to 100 more,” said Gov. Holcomb. “Cummins has from their beginning been a major force to Indiana’s strong advanced manufacturing sector, and we are so grateful for their commitment to continuous education and training for employees, particularly helping prepare workers for the jobs of the future.”

As part of its Indiana growth, Cummins announced a $33 million investment into Columbus, with a significant portion going towards upgrading and equipping the 1.6 million-square-foot Columbus Engine Plant (CEP), making it the corporate hub and primary North American manufacturing center for the company’s newest business segment, Electrified Power. Located at 500 Central Ave. in Columbus, Cummins selected CEP for this investment based on its close proximity to its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customer base, suppliers and partners. CEP also has a dedicated workforce well equipped to transform CEP into an innovative hub capable of delivering the next century of Cummins’ electrified solutions. Upgrades to CEP began last year and are ongoing, as employees have already begun locating in the facility.

Cummins employs approximately more than 62,000 employees worldwide, with more than 10,000 in Indiana. To support its Electrified Power growth in Columbus, the company plans to add up to 75 new positions by the end of 2021. New positions are expected to pay an average hourly rate higher than the county’s and state’s average wages. Hiring for a variety of positions will begin in the near future. Interested applicants may learn more and apply online.

“I am pleased to partner with the Governor and city and community leaders to plan for future growth across Indiana so Cummins can continue to have a positive impact on the economic and social vibrancy of our Indiana communities for years to come,” said Linebarger.

Founded in 2018, the Electrified Power business designs and manufactures fully electric and hybrid powertrain systems along with innovative components and subsystems to serve commercial markets as they adopt electrification. Today, the business has eight locations across four countries and is more than 300-people strong, with more than 200 full-time engineers accelerating product development and exploring future technologies. Products first to market include fully electric powertrains for the transit bus and school bus markets.

“Since its inception in 1919, Cummins has partnered with Columbus to provide jobs and quality of life opportunities for both their employees and the residents of the city,” said Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop. “We’ve grown together throughout the past century with the understanding that what affects one of us impacts us all. We are delighted that Columbus will be the primary North American manufacturing center and corporate hub for the Electrified Power Business. This innovative business strategy is something we’ve seen Cummins provide successfully throughout the past 100 years and are looking forward to continued partnership as they design for the future.”

Cummins continues to address future growth expectations, executing its plans to create work environments across the state that foster growth and help attract and retain top talent. In addition to its Columbus expansion, Cummins also announced plans today to grow its footprint in Greenwood and Indianapolis, constructing a new, $35 million office building to serve as a hub for approximately 500 digital and information technology employees at I-65 and County Line Road. In Indianapolis, the company will build out additional space at its Distribution Business headquarters downtown and also occupy additional space at the Salesforce tower.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered Cummins up to $950,000 in conditional tax credits and up to $100,000 in training grants based on the company’s plans to establish its Electrified Power business headquarters in Columbus and create up to 75 new jobs. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning until Hoosiers are hired, the company is not eligible to claim incentives. The city of Columbus supports the project.