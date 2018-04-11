Is your commute stealing your sleep?

Every year since 2010, the amount of time Americans spend commuting to work has gotten longer. Over one year, workers who spend 26 minutes commuting (the national average) give up nine full days to driving. For the 3.6 million Americas who commute 90 minutes each way, that’s more than a month each year spent getting to the office.

Those seconds, minutes and hours add up. A Best Mattress Brand study of data from 2009 – 2015 American Community Surveys reveal which major U.S. metro areas get up early (before 5 a.m.) to commute, which ones sleep later and how your time could be impacting you in and out of the workplace.

Scientific evidence shows that a later start to the workday (around 10 a.m.) could enhance office performance. In fact, no external factor has a bigger impact on the amount of sleep you get than your job, and the earlier your shift starts, the less sleep you’ll get on average. Americans who start the workday at or around 6 a.m. typically get six hours of sleep, compared to those who clock in between 9 and 10 a.m. and sleep nearly 90 minutes more nightly, getting closer to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation.

What happens if you’re not getting enough sleep? Reduced productivity, a lack of focus, less satisfaction at work and reduced overall cognitive capacities —none of which are good for business.

Which U.S. cities seem to have gotten the memo, with more commuters arriving at work after 9 a.m.? Atlantic City, New Jersey; Ithaca, New York; and Las Vegas, Nevada, have the highest percentage of people starting their days later.

If you commute before the sun is up, you can still get your beauty rest if you’re going to bed early enough the night before. Some of the country’s most successful CEOs wake up long before dawn and go to bed early enough to be productive the next day. Research shows that our internal clocks encourage us to move more in the mornings for biological reasons that help early risers get more done in the same amount of time as night owls.

The highest percentage of early morning commuters occurred in cities that also had some of the earliest starts to their workdays. Census Bureau data shows that more than 13 percent of Americans get up before the sun in Elkhart, Ind., where the typical resident starts the day at 7:15 a.m. In Pascagoula, Miss., the average workday starts at 7:06 a.m., and the number of people commuting before 5 a.m. averaged nearly 12 percent. Studies suggest cities with particularly early start times typically are in military areas or have agricultural influences.

Across Indiana, the average commute time by car is 23.0 minutes; that amount nearly doubles (to 40.1 minutes) with public transportation. How does your commute compare?