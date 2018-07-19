Community raising money for injured Greenwood teen

By Nancy Price

This summer, 18-year-old Greenwood resident Alex Kalscheur received his Boy Scout Eagle Award, served as manager of the McDonald’s on the corner of Country Line Road and Madison Avenue, sang and danced at his sister’s wedding and vacationed in France with his friends and family.

A week ago, he fell 30 feet while hiking in the French Alps, fractured his vertebrae and is confined to a hospital in Grenoble, France, until he has the funds to come back to the U.S. and begin long-term rehabilitation. Medical transportation costs between $80,000 – $150,000. His mom, Amy, is staying back in France until they have enough money to come back.

Alex is currently able to move his upper body and upper legs, though a prediction for further recovery is not known at this time. Travel from Grenoble to Paris is a four-hour train ride and he is required to have a nurse fly with him from Paris. Once he gets back to Greenwood, there will be additional expenses for medical staff and rehabilitation.

The local community is assisting to provide funds to help Alex and his mother return home. Agape Performing Arts Company (Alex has served as a cast and crew member for Agape shows) is collecting donations and cards for Alex during their current musical, Oliver! The musical, which continues through July 27, plays at McGowan Hall, located at 1305 N. Delaware St. in Indianapolis. Go to AgapeShows.org for more information.

As well, Agape is hosting a Dine and Donate at Firehouse Subs, located at 884 N. U.S. 31 in Greenwood, on July 26. Twenty percent of sales will go toward Alex’s fund.

On July 21 & 22, a bake sale will be held after all Masses at Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church. Masses are held at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon and 6 p.m. on Sundays.

There will also be a dinner, dance and silent auction at Our Lady of the Greenwood Parish from 6 – 11 p.m. on July 28. A spaghetti dinner will be served from 6 – 7:30 p.m. with dancing and a silent auction to follow. Admission is free. The dinner is optional and costs $10 per person with a maximum of $50 per family. All attending the event are asked to register online at bit.ly/2NRjxAZ (case sensitive). Separate registrations are available for those purchasing dinner and those who are not. There is no deadline to register, although only 400 tickets are available. For more information or to donate items for the silent auction, contact Marcy Renken at (317) 489-1557 or sgtrenken@hotmail.com .

A GoFundMe account is available at gofundme.com/982pa-bring-alex-home.

Information for this article was collected from Natalie Hoefer, Linda Kile and Tracey Rollison.