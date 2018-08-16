Community can make a difference during National Night Out

By Rick Hinton

Well… National Night Out has come and gone for one more year. Neighborhoods have returned to a sense of normalcy. The festival has been put away until 2019 and life goes on, yet, hopefully in a more positive sense. After all, we CAN make a difference if we so choose to do so. Yet, there are those who have no idea what National Night Out is about, or of the ramifications. One description: National Night Out is an annual community building campaign promoting police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live. The event enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement, while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Not limited to just Indianapolis, thousands of communities from all 50 states participate on the first Tuesday in August, having done so for the past 35 years. It’s about partnerships, not only with local police districts, but incorporating all facets of emergency responders (Fire and Medical) and crime prevention. It’s all about creating safer neighborhoods, by knowing your neighbors and being aware of your surroundings, which, in a sense, is rediscovering the world we live in!

Neighborhoods across Indianapolis – north, south, east and west – held their celebrations with events and size only dictated by their budget. Many held block parties and hosted cookouts: barbecue, pizza and ice cream. There were youth activities, exhibits, safety demonstrations, face painting, and visits from emergency personnel. Many culminated the activities with a neighborhood parade.

My wife Laura, along with S.W. IMPD District’s Paula Barnes, organized the evening for our neighborhood, Meridian Wood’s Park. Laura bounced like a ping pong ball in the flurry of activity. I was a walking advertisement for CERT (Community Emergency Response Team). The threat of rain kept many away but overall it was an impressive turnout. When Officer Hodge pulled up in his patrol car, he drew the children (and several adults) like a magnet, allowing them to perch in the driver’s seat to work the lights and siren. Eventually, he led the bicycle and strolling parade through the neighborhood. And then it was over…

Neighbors meeting neighbors, pulling together for an evening and establishing ties that bind. Our neighborhoods are our abode and the place we hang our hat at the end of the evening. This experience is not to be taken for granted. If you missed this year, there’s always next!