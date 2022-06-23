Col. Oliver North to honor local heroes

Grace Assembly of God in Greenwood welcomes Col. Oliver North on Sunday, June 26, at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. during the Sunday morning services, free and open to the public.

North will also be speaking at the Honor Our Heroes ceremony at Craig Park, which is part of the Greenwood Freedom Festival on Saturday, June 25. The ceremony to honor our community and our nation’s heroes begins at 9 p.m., just before the city fireworks display. This ceremony shows appreciation to law enforcement, fire safety officers, EMTs, veterans and active military.

North is a combat decorated U.S. Marine and No. 1 best-selling author. For 17 years, he was a syndicated columnist and host of “War Stories” on FOX News Channel. In May 2018, he retired from FOX News to serve as the 66th president of the National Rifle Association of America. North served 22 years as a U.S. Marine. His awards for service in combat include the Silver Star, the Bronze Star for valor and two Purple Hearts for wounds in action.

Grace Assembly of God began the Honor our Heroes ceremony after the attacks on America on 9/11. This ceremony grew each year at Grace Assembly of God’s campus and has taken place at the Greenwood Freedom Festival for the last several years honoring our local heroes like Darin Hoggatt, chief of Greenwood Fire Department, and Duane Burgess, Johnson County sheriff. They and their staff have been attending for years and had the following thoughts to offer: “Honor our Heroes has a rich tradition in our community and with the Greenwood Fire Department,” said Hoggatt. “We appreciate all of the volunteers that help make the celebration a reality. Thank you for celebrating us and our commitment to the citizens and guests of Greenwood.”

“As the Sheriff of Johnson County, I have attended every Honor Our Heroes event. It has been an honor to celebrate the public safety heroes in Johnson County and our military personnel,” said Burgess. “There is no other community in the state of Indiana that goes to the extent that Grace Assembly of God and the city of Greenwood does to celebrate our heroes.”

Grace Assembly of God is located five miles south of Greenwood Park Mall on U.S. 31 in Greenwood. If you would like more information, please visit graceassembly.org . For more information about the Greenwood Freedom Festival, please visit greenwood.in.gov.