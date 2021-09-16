City Council sets date for Beech Grove Fire Department transfer

Beech Grove Mayor Dennis Buckley issued the following statement tonight in the wake of the Indianapolis-Marion County City-County Council’s approval of an interlocal agreement between the City of Beech Grove and the City of Indianapolis for fire suppression services.

The agreement takes effect on Dec. 25, 2021, and will fold the Beech Grove Fire Department’s fire suppression unit into the Indianapolis Fire Department.

“Tonight’s bipartisan action by the City-County Council is a win-win for both Beech Grove and the City of Indianapolis,” said Dennis Buckley, mayor of Beech Grove in a press release. “Our fire protection and inspection services will be much stronger, and our taxpayers will save hundreds of thousands of dollars. These cost savings will allow us to significantly increase salaries for Beech Grove police officers and our civilian medical workers. At the same time, the cost savings will allow the City of Beech Grove to provide better services from our parks and public works departments, while shoring up future city budgets.”

In the press release, Buckley encouraged citizens to continue to call 911 for the police, fire department, or in the event of a medical emergency. He also pledged to continue to update citizens throughout the transition.

Beech Grove’s emergency medical services will remain unchanged. The city provides one of the only pre-hospital care services in Indiana that is nationally accredited through the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services. The ambulance service will be self-sufficient and not dependent on taxpayer funds.