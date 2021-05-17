Chuy’s Southport supports Emma’s Art Kits and Humane Society of Johnson County

Prior to opening a new restaurant, each Chuy’s location partners with a local charity that serves a vital role in the community and hosts various fundraising initiatives during its pre-opening events. To kick off the partnership, Chuy’s Southport donated $1 to Emma’s Art Kits for every new “Like” on the Chuy’s Southport Facebook page and raised additional funds during its Friends & Family and Charity night on March 29.
“Chuy’s has always believed in giving back to the community and supporting organizations in the neighborhoods where we do business,” said Angelo DelVerne, local owner/operator for Chuy’s Southport. “We were honored to have the opportunity to raise funds for two very worthy nonprofits as part of our grand opening festivities and to support those being of services to others.”
Emma’s Art Kits have been distributed to hospitals and cancer centers in 34 states so far, including Indiana’s own Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, Riley Hospital for Children, Eskenazi Health, Community Health Network, Franciscan Health and Hendricks Regional Health. In the following years to come, it is the Cancer Support Community’s vision to expand the reach even further.
In addition to a collaboration with Emma’s Art Kits, Chuy’s Southport also partnered with the Humane Society of Johnson County to raise funds for the organization and build a collection of dog portraits for their famous Dog Wall in their La Chihuahua Bar, prior to opening.