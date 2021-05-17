Chuy’s Southport supports Emma’s Art Kits and Humane Society of Johnson County

Chuy’s, the Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant known for its made-from-scratch dishes and fun-loving, eclectic atmosphere, is excited to have partnered with Cancer Support Community Central Indiana. Chuy’s helped raise $4,649 and gain awareness for Emma’s Art Kits as part of its grand opening celebration of its newest central Indiana location. Chuy’s Southport, located at 4670 Southport Crossing Drive in Indianapolis, opened on March 30.

Prior to opening a new restaurant, each Chuy’s location partners with a local charity that serves a vital role in the community and hosts various fundraising initiatives during its pre-opening events. To kick off the partnership, Chuy’s Southport donated $1 to Emma’s Art Kits for every new “Like” on the Chuy’s Southport Facebook page and raised additional funds during its Friends & Family and Charity night on March 29.

“Chuy’s has always believed in giving back to the community and supporting organizations in the neighborhoods where we do business,” said Angelo DelVerne, local owner/operator for Chuy’s Southport. “We were honored to have the opportunity to raise funds for two very worthy nonprofits as part of our grand opening festivities and to support those being of services to others.”