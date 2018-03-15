Church on Irish Hill

Discover how St. Patrick Catholic Church transitioned from its original Irish population to serving Fountain Square’s Hispanic community

Irish by name, St. Patrick Catholic Church will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 with traditional Irish food — with a twist. Because the parish is now 95 percent Hispanic, the dinner will be an international event.

St. Patrick Catholic Church was established in 1864-65 and originally named St. Peter’s. The parish boundaries fell within an area of the city known as Irish Hill; when a new pastor took leadership, the name was changed to St. Patrick.

A turning point in church history, said Father Larry Janezic, came in 1927 when the building caught fire. Historical evidence points to arson, likely a racially-motivated act. Nothing remained of the building and its contents but four walls, yet three priests and some neighbors were able to rush inside and save the gold altar vessels and Holy Eucharist. In 1929, the church was rebuilt and rededicated, just before the Wall Street crash and start of the Great Depression. The new church was the first in Indianapolis built in a Spanish style rather than Gothic.

After the rededication, longtime parish families began to move to other parts of the city. The parish continued to lose congregants in the following years, which accelerated after the construction of I-65 and I-70.

“The population had diminished,” Janezic said.

St. Patrick eventually was put on a list of parishes to be closed. With support from the Fountain Square community, the Archdiocese of Indianapolis was convinced that St. Patrick could be revived. The church continued to struggle, until the city began to see an increase in the surrounding Hispanic population, which has a strong Catholic heritage.

“There was some interest in part of the archdiocese and the Franciscans at the time,” Janezic said. “Due to the circumstances, a number of factors, there was an empty church here. The diocese along with the Franciscans took the initiative to provide services. At the same time, there was a growing hispanic population. People knew they could get quality services here. They knew they could get married here, go to mass in Spanish, go to confession in Spanish, their kids would be educated culturally sensitive.

“Father Tom Fox began a mass in Spanish here. There was a Spanish mass going at St. Mary’s, also. There was a growing need.”

Father Arturo Ocampo, a bilingual priest, came to St. Patrick in 2004, combining the English and Spanish congregations into one.

“The Spanish population flourished,” Janezic said.

Ocampo retired in 2013. Janezic, who was serving at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in the Old Southside of Indianapolis, inquired about splitting his time between the two parishes. He had served in Hispanic ministry since his ordination and felt he could be useful. Now, he and another priest split their time between the two parishes.

Janezic describes the St. Patrick parish population as lively and positive, “which is neat, because of the discussions that are going on in terms of the policy on immigration. There’s reason for people to be fearful, but they take great consolation in their faith.”

“We have at least 13 different groups that do ministry and evangelization in Spanish,” he said, “We have a full religious education program from first grade to adult, mostly in Spanish. The parish is maybe 95 percent hispanic and predominantly young. The majority of the parish is under 25. Most of our young families have four children. We have three youth groups. There’s a sense of formation involved with the youth groups. It’s not simply getting together, but there’s direction to that.”

St. Patrick parish offers three Sunday masses in Spanish and two weekend masses in English.

While the parish is growing and serving needs of the local Hispanic population, the future will bring challenges, many of which parallel the struggles of the original Irish population.

“A lot of issues now, they dealt with then,” Janezic said, pointing to the fire that totaled the church in the 1920s. Still, fundamental issues unite everyone.

“People want the best for their kids,” he said. “People see an important affiliation with the church.”

More information on St. Patrick’s history can be found at stpatrickindy.org.