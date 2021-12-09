Christmas events on the Southside

The weather is colder and most of the leaves have fallen off the trees… Now we’re just waiting on snow! With winter in almost full-effect now, different holiday events are popping up all over the Southside. Check out a couple of events for you and your family to enjoy from Beech Grove to Greenwood.

Santa on Main Street in Beech Grove

Come meet Santa Claus outside of City Hall almost every day until Christmas comes. Santa has taken extra time out of his North Pole duties to visit the children and families of Beech Grove.

Dates and Times:

Dec. 12, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Dec. 13, from 4-7 p.m.

Dec. 15, from 4-7 p.m.

Dec. 18, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Dec. 19, from noon-3 p.m.

Dec. 21, from 4-7 p.m.

The Lighted Trail at Craig Park

At the Craig Park Amphitheater, thousands of lights have been placed around the area that creates a great stroll for couples and families. Be sure to dress warmly.

How many lights?

85 full trees of lights

18 standing figures

5 arches

12 arch candy cane tunnels

Two seven-foot candy canes

3600 lights on the bridge

10 fully lit light poles

In total, around 42,000 lights have been placed around the park.

Greenwood Park Mall Christmas extravaganza

The GPM has created a winter wonderland inside their mall. Shop at over 30 stores, enter giveaways and have your photos taken with the man himself! The event will be on Dec. 11, from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Photos with Santa at the Southside Harley Davidson

On Dec. 18, from 12-3 p.m. Santa will be taking photos at the Southside Harley. This is the 2nd and final chance to get your 2021 photos with Santa. He’ll be rolling into town on his Harley so bring your family in for this great holiday tradition. Kiddos, pets, and adults get to sit on a Harley and get their photos taken with Santa. The Photo Prints are made within minutes, there is NO dry time required.

Prints available for purchase:

One 4×6 print for $10.

Two 4×6 prints for $15.

Three 4×6 prints for $20.