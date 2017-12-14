Families can see Conservatory Crossing at Garfield Park through Dec. 31

Story and Photos by Marianne Coil

Families dropped in for pictures with Santa, to hear stories, and to enjoy the arts during Christmas at Garfield, the holiday celebration at Garfield Park on Dec. 9.

Santa and Mrs. Claus posed with patrons at the Garfield Park Conservatory, now staging its Conservatory Crossing, a model railroad exhibit. Guests followed a winding path through the rainforest culture to find Santa at the other end. Holiday lights and poinsettias adorn the lush greenery. Staffers say they only know the gentleman as “Santa Steve,” and that to preserve his mystique, he won’t even take a glass of water during his appearance.

Story time with another Mrs. Claus was offered at the Burrello Family Center, and guests could find musical performances and exhibits as well as a chance to make decorations at the Garfield Park Arts Center.

Those who want to see the rainforest twinkle in the dark, the conservatory will offer extended hours until 8 p.m. on December 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23.