Choose fresh pumpkin

For pottage and puddings and custards and pies,

Our pumpkins and parsnips are common supplies,

We have pumpkins at morning and pumpkins at noon,

If it were not for pumpkins we should be undoon.

Pilgrim verse, circa 1630

In Autumn, glowing health, good eyesight and tasty vitamin-packed pumpkins overflow local farmer’s markets. The orange superstar with its seeds, is a miracle of plant nutrition which can be used as medicine or in an entrée, soup or dessert.

Pumpkin conveniently from a can? Please don’t. Canned food is dead food with little or no heavenly nutrition. Cook your own like the pilgrims and your ancestors. Before the Industrial Revolution, early Americans and Native Indians roasted pumpkin over campfires and used the highly nutritious fruit for medicine and food. Pumpkins and their “medicinal” seeds, helped one and all survive long winters.

To receive pumpkin’s potent power, it must be eaten fresh for your cells to absorb powerful antioxidant vitamin A that helps control cholesterol and protects your lungs and oral cavity from cancer. Pumpkins of lutein and zeaxanthin feeds and protects your eyes against Age Related Macular degeneration and maintains skin integrity. The orange miracle brims with magnesium, anti-oxidant vitamin C and E and potassium and is good source of B-complex group of vitamins like folate’s, niacin, vitamin B-6 thiamin and pantothenic acid.

Don’t underestimate the power of any seed. Pumpkin seeds provide overall prostate health (zinc), improved bladder function, prevent of kidney stones, lower cholesterol levels and can treat depression with their L-tryptophan, a compound naturally effective against depression. Pumpkin seed (Pepitas) anti-inflammatory qualities can help prevent osteoporosis and the heartbreak of cancer. Pumpkins are also a source of magnesium.

Your life as it is now, is a result of a series of choices-you’ve designed the road map. Please, for the sake of your health and happiness, begin to recognize that all the things making you miserable, less than whole, are the result of your choices. Awaken-you are a miracle.

Roasted Pumpkin for Puree