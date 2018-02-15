Cultural song, dance, food and history to be showcased during the Chin National Day celebration in Indianapolis

Feb. 20 is the one time that the entire Chin population, no matter where they are, get together and celebrate the day that Chin representatives in Burma, now Myanmar, voted to adopt democracy for electing local and state leaders.

The event happened 70 years ago on Feb. 20, 1948. In Indianapolis, with a Chin population of more than 16,000 people and growing, the day will be celebrated on the nearest weekend: Feb. 17, 11:30 a.m., at Manual High School, 2405 Madison Ave. The celebrations are hosted by the Chin Community of Indiana (CCI). The event is open to the public.

“This is the real community event,” said Peter Thawnghmung, vice president of CCI and coordinator of the Indianapolis Chin National Day celebrations. “It is a happy event. The Chin people, we don’t always gather together. We all speak different dialects. We don’t all go to the same church or always see each other, but this day we gather together. It’s a true community event.”

He continued, “It’s important, for one, to maintain a level of culture and identity. That’s why we look forward to it. I think it’s critical to maintain that. As we come into a new land and become part of the country, become a U.S. citizen, to not ever forget where we came from. Also, I think this is a good way for our children, the younger ones who a lot of the time may not remember, they know what our cultural dance looks like. As time goes on, people are going to forget. It’s important to have a reminder, like any other culture, we don’t want to forget. We want to maintain it as we integrate into our new culture.”

This year’s celebration will focus more on culture than in the past, with nationalistic music, dance and more. Food, games and activities will take place in the gymnasium from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.

A ceremony will be held in the high school’s auditorium from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. For the first time, they will begin the program with the American National Anthem, recognizing their new life in the U.S. A speaker from the Rotary Foundation, a large sponsor for the Chin Community of Indiana, will speak, with Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett as the keynote speaker.

“I look forward to the ceremony,” Thawnghmung said. “This will be the first exposure of our mayor to the larger Chin community. We want people to know of the mayor, the government system, as well as the mayor knowing us. We look forward to building a strong relationship with the government. We have a great relationship with Southport. We want that same relationship with the city of Indianapolis. The food and fun is icing on the cake.”