Chin Baptist Association North America celebrates the opening of its headquarters in Perry Township

Burmese religious leaders from across the country came together on Jan. 26 to celebrate the opening of the Chin Baptist Association North America (CBANA) Center at 6845 Madison Ave., in Perry Township.

In a ceremony complete with a ribbon cutting, balloon release, prayer and song, members of the Chin community expressed excitement about this center which will allow the group, consisting of nearly 40 churches, to better work together in their faith-filled efforts.

“It’s very important day for us because we have churches in several states,” said Sa Lal, general secretary of CBANA. “Some come from Washington state, New York, Georgia and North Carolina. They are coming here, together.”

The new CBANA headquarters consists of a woman’s department, youth department, mission board and ministry department.

“Before that, we just managed from home,” said Justin Thang, the youth assistant director. “Ninety-nine percent of Chin refugees who are here are Christian, here because of Christian persecution. That’s why having a faith-based organization is really important. All the pastors are the ones who teach us how to become a better citizen in this country, how to behave, how the Bible tells us to be a better citizen. Faith-based organization or religious organization plays the biggest role.”

There are currently more than 16,000 Chin residents in the Indianapolis area.

The center office will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/cbanamedia.