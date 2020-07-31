Children’s Museum to cancel traditional Haunted House event

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis has decided to postpone their traditional Haunted House experience until 2021. The museum posted the following statement on its Facebook page:

“With health and safety a top priority, The Children’s Museum Guild is designing a brand new Halloween experience in lieu of the traditional Haunted House. The fun will move outdoors to the 7.5-acre Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience thanks to our sponsor Old National Bank. This will allow for social distancing while keeping the rich, annual Halloween tradition alive. The traditional Haunted House experience will be postponed until next year. Stay tuned for more details.”

The Haunted House is the museum’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The museum is asking for donations to the Rex Response Fund at childrensmuseum.org/donate/donate-online.