Chef Wendell’s Thanksgiving gratitude

This Thanksgiving I’m focusing on mindfully expressing my gratitude. When I take time to sit in a moment of sweet silence, take a deep breath, and close my eyes, I can see a riotous world marinating in preventable disease, fear, deception, exclusion, low self-esteem and uncertainty. Young Millennials I’ve befriended even express hopelessness. It is then my soul gently taps my shoulder, reminding me to be grateful when so many hopeless, innocent, forsaken souls have less.

Over decades, I’ve witnessed how this human behavior of clinging to outdated, destructive eating patterns from a time that no longer exists, incubates the majority of today’s largely preventable disease, aggressive social behavior, misery, and a diminished quality of life. That and not enough gratitude, self-love and respect to make changes and end the suffering. I am grateful for:

The air I breathe, food on the table, roof over my heat, cuddling in a warm bed filled with loving wife and furry forever friends.

My happy community of beautiful souls who supports me, makes me happy and grows my soul.

The Divine apothecary at farmer’s markets that nourishes me so my light can shine brightly, penetrating and diluting the dark energy strangulating our world.

Mother earth and charming agrarian community family farmers whose fresh, vitamin-packed harvest sustains temple health and feeds my soul, freeing me to become the best version of myself.

Learning the mind/body benefits of honoring my temple with my eating behaviors that contribute to my happiness and ultimately the world.

Clean food: the keystone of whole health that nourishes each of my trillions of cells assiduously healing, rebuilding and sustaining my health, allowing me to freely roam our beautiful planet spreading love, learning, growing from lessons learned.

The freedom to alter my dietary course and become the architect of my health, not a drug company.

The inner healer God provided me.

What and who I have become by honoring my temple with clean, fresh food that continues my life.

Strength not to make a habit of intentionally eating any dead food which my temple does not agree .

For each new morning with its warm sunlight. My breath that connects me to Divinity.

For the wisdom of a peaceful hearts.

Being surrounded by family who loves me unconditionally.

The willingness of America’s veterans to sacrifice for our country.

My gratefulness is not just for thanksgiving. It is perpetual.