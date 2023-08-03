Chad Peterman named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Midwest Award winner

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the greater Indianapolis area, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Midwest Award winner.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Peterman was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

“This award is a testament to the foundation my father built at Peterman and the drive he instilled in my brother and me to always keep reaching for the next level,” Peterman said. “I’ve dedicated my life to serving this company, my community and the skilled trades. To be named Entrepreneur Of The Year is just an incredible honor.”

The award is the latest accolade given to Peterman and his company in recent years. In May, the Indianapolis Business Journal recognized Peterman Brothers as one of the 25 fastest-growing companies in Indianapolis for a fourth consecutive year. In 2022, Peterman Brothers landed a place on the Inc. 5000 for the fourth year in a row, and in 2021, the company was named Dealer of the Year by Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems, a leading supplier of HVAC equipment with more than 40,000 dealers in North America.

Peterman is also the founder of Peterman Top Tech Academy, whose latest class graduated earlier this month. In addition, he’s the host and creator of the Can’t Stop the Growth podcast, which is geared toward empowering leaders and helping business owners thrive and grow their company.

“Peterman Brothers has come a long way since its inception in 1986,” Peterman said. “We’re continuing to seek ways to better serve the community, including creating the Peterman Cares program to help those less fortunate. I’ve been blessed with an amazing team that has driven our expansion to six locations, and winning this award says as much about my staff and support system as it does about me.”

For nearly four decades, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Since 1986, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 US executives.

As a Midwest award winner, Peterman is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Awards. The National Award winners, including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Peterman Brothers is available to help with any plumbing or cooling needs. For more information, call (260) 201-3070 or visit petermanhvac.com/.