CGHS names Top 20 Students for class of 2020

Center Grove High School has named the Top 20 Students in the class of 2020. In lieu of an in-person gathering, the students were honored with a prerecorded virtual event. Each student recognized one elementary or middle school teacher and one high school teacher who inspired them during their academic career.
“This is a very talented and academically successful group of students who are caring and compassionate individuals. They will undoubtedly have a positive impact on our world,” said Dr. Jeff Henderson, CGHS principal. “All of us at Center Grove High School wish these fine young adults every success in life as they head off to make their mark on their universities and communities.”
The Top 20 event can be viewed on the CGCSC Facebook and YouTube pages.
The Top 20 Students, including the college or university they plan to attend and what they plan to study are as follows:
Elizabeth Anderson – Purdue University – Biochemistry
Vinay Bhamidipati – Undecided – Computer Engineering
Jenna Boha – Purdue University – Animal Science (Veterinarian)
Halle Booher – Westmont College – Santa Barbara, CA Biology
Philip Golder – US Air Force Academy – Undecided
Olivia Gooch – Undecided – Undecided
Sophia Hagedorn – Purdue University – Speech Pathology
Jenna Hans – Purdue University – Biomedical Engineering
Katelyn Jansen – University of Cincinnati – Biomedical Engineering (Physician)
Graham Kanwit – Undecided – International Relations (Attorney)
Jacob Miller – Georgia Tech University – Physics
Gabriel Peters – Purdue University – Engineering
Lillian Peters – Indiana University – Speech Pathologist
David Pham – University of Indianapolis – Biology/Chemistry (Physician)
Anna Puderbaugh – University of Kentucky – Neuroscience (Physician)
Claire Rake – Truman State University – Business Administration & Management
Calista Stafford – Indiana University – Political Science & Journalism (Attorney)
Joshua Stevenson – Purdue University – Computer Science
Luke Wiley – Cedarville University – Marketing
Zane York – Indiana University Biology (Physician)
Commencement Ceremony
A decision regarding the May 31 commencement ceremony will be made by the first week in May.
- Our desire is to hold an in-person ceremony. We are going to weigh all options for a postponed live event later in the summer, but our ability to do that will depend on public health guidelines in place at that time.
- If a decision is made that an in-person ceremony is not possible, our contingency plan is to develop a virtual commencement ceremony that would be available to be viewed by students, parents, relatives and loved ones.
- As we develop this contingency plan, we will do our absolute best to ensure that we honor the hard work and dedication of our seniors with this virtual format.
- We will work with seniors to incorporate their input.
- We are working on a plan to get previously ordered caps & gowns to families.