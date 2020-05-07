CGHS names Top 20 Students for class of 2020

Center Grove High School has named the Top 20 Students in the class of 2020. In lieu of an in-person gathering, the students were honored with a prerecorded virtual event. Each student recognized one elementary or middle school teacher and one high school teacher who inspired them during their academic career.

“This is a very talented and academically successful group of students who are caring and compassionate individuals. They will undoubtedly have a positive impact on our world,” said Dr. Jeff Henderson, CGHS principal. “All of us at Center Grove High School wish these fine young adults every success in life as they head off to make their mark on their universities and communities.”

The Top 20 event can be viewed on the CGCSC Facebook and YouTube pages.

The Top 20 Students, including the college or university they plan to attend and what they plan to study are as follows:

Elizabeth Anderson – Purdue University – Biochemistry

Vinay Bhamidipati – Undecided – Computer Engineering

Jenna Boha – Purdue University – Animal Science (Veterinarian)

Halle Booher – Westmont College – Santa Barbara, CA Biology

Philip Golder – US Air Force Academy – Undecided

Olivia Gooch – Undecided – Undecided

Sophia Hagedorn – Purdue University – Speech Pathology

Jenna Hans – Purdue University – Biomedical Engineering

Katelyn Jansen – University of Cincinnati – Biomedical Engineering (Physician)

Graham Kanwit – Undecided – International Relations (Attorney)

Jacob Miller – Georgia Tech University – Physics

Gabriel Peters – Purdue University – Engineering

Lillian Peters – Indiana University – Speech Pathologist

David Pham – University of Indianapolis – Biology/Chemistry (Physician)

Anna Puderbaugh – University of Kentucky – Neuroscience (Physician)

Claire Rake – Truman State University – Business Administration & Management

Calista Stafford – Indiana University – Political Science & Journalism (Attorney)

Joshua Stevenson – Purdue University – Computer Science

Luke Wiley – Cedarville University – Marketing

Zane York – Indiana University Biology (Physician)

Commencement Ceremony

A decision regarding the May 31 commencement ceremony will be made by the first week in May.