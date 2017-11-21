CG Singers joins Indianapolis Symphonic Choir for Festival of Carols on Dec. 3

CG Singers will soon have the opportunity to perform alongside adult professionals with the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir at this year’s Festival of Carols.

Festival of Carols, a sell-out holiday concert, features five shows through the first half of December. Center Grove High School’s chosen choir will join the 200-voice Indianapolis Symphonic Choir on Dec. 3, 7 p.m. at the Howard L. Schrott Center for the Arts at Butler University. The collaboration is part of the Symphonic Choir’s Spotlight Choir Series, working to benefit high school choral music programs and achieve a balanced, complete education for young people. Tickets range from $21-$46 and may be purchased at indychoir.org. Student tickets are available for $15.

CG Singers will perform two individual pieces at Festival of Carols, Brightest and Best and Snow, from White Christmas. Alongside the symphonic choir, they will sing Hallelujah and The Dream Isaiah Saw.

“I don’t think they’re quite sure what they’re getting into at this point,” CGHS Choral Director Jennifer Dice said. “Being the top choral ensemble they have a lot of requirements of them and high expectations. They really like a push. To be singing with the symphonic choir singers, that’s a big deal to them and they will gain musician skills along the way. I think it’ll be a really cool opportunity for them as singers to see adult singers. Some of them will go on and perform by trade but a lot of them will not so it’s an opportunity for them to be exposed to an opportunity in the community, to stay involved in that way.”

CG Singers is Center Grove’s top choral ensemble, consisting of 35 singers, Dice said. Festival of Carols comes amidst its already busy holiday season. CG Singers produces its own large production of its own for Christmas, performing Nov. 30, 7 p.m.; Dec 1, 7 p.m.; and Dec. 2, 2 p.m. in the high school auditorium. They will also open for Broadway and Emmy award-winning actress Jane Lynch at The Cabaret in Indianapolis. Her show is Dec. 8 and 9. They will move on in the spring to their competitive season.

Festival of Carols will continue its shows on Dec. 15, 8 p.m.; Dec. 16, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Dec. 17, 3 p.m. at the Palladium at the Center for Performing Arts in Carmel. Tony Award-winner Alice Ripley will join the 2017 lineup at all five performances as a special guest soloist.