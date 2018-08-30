Central Nine instructors named semifinalists for teaching prize

Five Indiana high school skilled trades teachers are among the 52 teachers and teacher teams from across the country who were named today as semifinalists for the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools 2018 Prize for Teaching Excellence and are in the running for a share of $1 million in cash prizes.

Malcolm Stalcup, a welding teacher at John Hinds Career Center in Elwood and two teams of teachers —construction trades teachers Jim Hoover and Brian Evans from the Heartland Career Center in Wabash and the team of Steve Owen and Andrice Tucker, who teach automotive service technology at the Central Nine Career Center in Greenwood — were chosen from among a field of more than 500 skilled trades teachers who applied for the prize. The semifinalists — some competing as individuals and some as teacher teams — hail from 27 states and specialize in trades ranging from construction and carpentry to automotive repair, welding, advanced manufacturing and agriculture mechanics.

Through two more rounds of judging, the field of 52 semi-finalists will be narrowed to 18 first- and second-place winners, who will split $1 million in total cash awards. The three first-place winners will each receive $100,000, with $70,000 going to their public high school skilled trades program and $30,000 to the individual skilled trades teacher or teacher team behind the winning program. The 15 second-place winners will each be awarded $50,000, with $35,000 going to their public high school program and $15,000 to the teacher or team. Semi-finalists whose school, district or state policy prohibits receipt of the individual portion of prize earnings were eligible to apply on behalf of their school’s skilled trades program. The first- and second-place winners are expected to be announced on Nov. 15.

“These semifinalists represent amazing depth and breadth in high school skilled trades education, and they exhibit incredible enthusiasm for teaching students to work with their hands, to love learning and be prepared for the future,” said Danny Corwin, executive director of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools. “We are thrilled to recognize their exceptional teaching and to raise the profile of their excellent work through these awards.”

Malcolm Stalcup has been a welding teacher for 35 years and currently teaches at John Hinds Career Center. He tailors his curriculum to help each student achieve their individual goals and he runs projects like a job shop where students rotate team positions weekly to gain experience in different roles. Stalcup encourages his students to give back to their community through projects like building lighted Christmas displays for the city and art sculptures for the city park.

Jim Hoover and Brian Evans teach construction trades at the Heartland Career Center, where they connect what students learn in the classroom with their internships. Following 17 years as a carpenter and a term as vice president of the local carpenters’ union, Hoover obtained a specialist license and has been teaching at Heartland for the past 18 years. Evans collaborates with Hoover, coordinating students’ internships and focusing his teaching on entrepreneurship skills and practices. In the rigorous construction trades program, students build a 2,500-square-foot residential home each year.

Steve Owen and Andrice Tucker teach automotive service technology at Central Nine Career Center and together have more than 40 years of experience in the automotive industry. Owen has been teaching for four years and is an Automotive Service Excellence Master Technician and an adjunct instructor at Ivy Tech Community College. A former student at Central Nine, Tucker spent 14 years at Firestone before he returned to the school in 2017 as a teacher. Their automotive program is a dual credit program with Ivy Tech and has a high rate of placing interns at local automotive facilities.

The full list of the 52 semifinalists is posted here.

For the second round application for the prize, semifinalists will respond to a series of online expert-led video learning modules designed to solicit their insights and creative ideas about their teaching practices and how to inspire their students to achieve excellence in the skilled trades.

Each round of winners is selected by separate panels of judges independent of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools.

This is the second year of the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence, which was started by Harbor Freight Tools Founder Eric Smidt to recognize outstanding instruction in the skilled trades in American public high schools.

“Skilled trades teachers are unsung heroes,” Smidt said. “They teach our students skills that help them in life and in careers. We respect and value the men and women who work with their hands to design, build and repair homes, schools, hospitals and businesses in our towns and cities, as well as our cars, trucks and tractors. These skilled and creative workers keep our communities thriving. At the same time, there are now hundreds of thousands of great skilled trades job openings and that number is expected to grow. We want to elevate the dignity and importance of this work by recognizing exceptional skilled trades teachers from our country’s public schools who open the door to learning and opportunity.”

About Harbor Freight Tools for Schools

Harbor Freight Tools for Schools is an initiative of The Smidt Foundation, established by Harbor Freight Tools Founder Eric Smidt, to support the advancement of skilled trades education in America. With a deep respect for the dignity of these fields and for the intelligence and creativity of people who work with their hands, this program was created to foster and shine a light on excellence in skilled trades education in public high schools. Believing that access to quality skilled trades education gives high school students pathways to graduation, opportunity, good jobs and a workforce our country needs, Harbor Freight Tools for Schools aims to stimulate greater understanding, support and investment by public entities and others in skilled trades education. Harbor Freight Tools is a major supporter of the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools program. For more information, visit harborfreighttoolsforschools.org.