Central Nine Career Center to host 50th anniversary festival

Central Nine Career Center has been a crucial asset to the communities of Johnson and Marion counties since 1972. Throughout the years, Central Nine has helped thousands of young Hoosiers get started in their careers by empowering students, helping them to discover career paths and providing various opportunities.

This year marks the career center’s 50th anniversary, and Central Nine is hosting a festival on Oct. 1 to celebrate! At the festival, current, potential and former students, along with their family and friends, are invited to visit the campus to participate in games and activities while enjoying local food and music.

Festival highlights include six food trucks, a music performance by Jambox, mini golf, inflatable obstacle courses, bounce houses and a meet and greet opportunity with nine-time Indianapolis 500 starter Sarah Fisher.

The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with food trucks serving from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., followed by Jambox at 5:30 p.m. The performance by Jambox will take place in front of the campus on the lawn. Bring your lawn chairs or beach towels to enjoy the performance.

While this celebration festival will be an excellent opportunity for current and past students to celebrate, it is also a great opportunity for potential students and their families to see the campus and learn more about the programs offered to students.

The festival is free and open to the public at Central Nine, 1999 U.S. 31 S., Greenwood, IN 46143. Thank you to our platinum sponsors: C.A.S.E Construction, Major Tool and Machine and the Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters (IKORCC). For more information on the festival, please visit central9.k12.in.us/50th and follow Central Nine on Facebook for event updates.