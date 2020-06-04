Center Grove woman publishes faith-based poetry book

By Nancy Price

We all experience struggles in our lives. Lately, many of us face challenges during the pandemic and wonder how we can get through our problems.

A Center Grove woman has published a faith-based book of poetry based on her lifetime struggles and invites others looking for inspiration to read it.

Val Navratil’s book is titled An Invitation. “It’s inviting people into the book and also my life and my relationships,” she said.

Navratil has written poems for years, and family and friends advised that she should write a book. “The thought that maybe some of my poems would affect people’s lives and maybe influence them, take a look at their lives and maybe they would want to come to the Lord, if it would inspire them, it could help me,” she said.

“I was raised in the church and devoted my life to Christ and as a Christian, I read the Bible and it helped me get through difficult times,” Navratil continued. “If I hadn’t had (my faith) through those times, it would have been harder.” She added that she hopes people may find joy, peace, strength and faith in God through her poetry during their struggles.

Navratil said she has received positive feedback from readers, including her friends and family. “It made friends want to be better people,” she said. “That really touched my heart.”

An Invitation is published through Christian Faith Publishing and is available online through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.