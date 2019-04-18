Center Grove to host Festival of the Arts

Visual and performing arts will take center stage in Center Grove in May. The annual Festival of the Arts will feature students from all eight schools. The event will be held in conjunction with the Show Choir Spring Spectacular, Spring Band Concert and Orchestra Spring String Fling.

Center Grove varsity show choirs Sound System and The Debtones competed at Show Choir Nationals at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. The Debtones placed second in the Women’s Division, and Sound System placed third in the Mixed Division against some of the most competitive choirs in the nation.

This year’s Festival of the Arts will include more than 3,000 pieces of art, including acrylic, water & oil painting, ceramics, photography, pen & ink and pencil drawings from the elementary schools, middle schools and high school. This exhibit is free and open to the public. This display is held in the Center Grove High School (CGHS) Hall of Excellence. All visitors should enter through the Hall of Excellence, Door 9 (east side of the building). No tickets are required for the art festival.

Art festival viewing days and times are as follows:

Thurs. & Fri., May 10-11: 3-8 p.m.; Saturday, May 12: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thursday & Friday, May 17-18, 3-8 p.m.; Saturday, May 19: 1:30-3:30 p.m.; Sunday, May 20: 1-3 p.m.

Performance times are as follows:

Center Grove HS Choirs Spring Spectacular: Thursday, May 9; and Friday, May 10: 7 p.m. at CGHS Auditorium. All CGHS Choirs will perform. Tickets are $10 at centergrovechoirs.org and are available for purchase starting Apr. 25. (Silver Cards are accepted for May 9 show only.) The Orchestra Spring String Fling will be held Monday, May 13, 7 p.m. at CGHS Vandermeer Gym. Orchestras from CGHS and both CG Middle Schools (grades 6-12) will perform. There will be no charge for admission.

The Center Grove HS Bands Spring Concert will be held Tuesday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. All three CGHS concert bands will perform at the Center Grove High School Auditorium. There will be no charge for admission.

For more information, please go to centergrove.k12.in.us/domain/1292.