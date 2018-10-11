Center Grove resident earns Anthem Angel award at Colts game

By Nancy Price

While the Indianapolis Colts were attempting a win against the Houston Texans during a recent home game, Center Grove resident Bob Goodrum was recognized for scoring points off the field.

Goodrum received an Anthem Angel award, given by the Indianapolis Colts and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. The award honors Hoosiers who go above and beyond the call of duty for their communities.

Goodrum is Executive Director for WellSpring Center in Morgan County, a nonprofit that helps those faced with homelessness. Previously, he was an executive director for The Social of Greenwood, which provides programs, activities and services for those age 50 and over.

“Starting his tenure there with less than 300 members and leaving three years later with more than 750, his passion for assisting those 50 and over to have an active and fulfilling life was clearly demonstrated,” according to an anonymous source who nominated Goodrum for the award.

Goodrum has a heart for young people as well. He served as a chief program officer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana. In addition, he served as a mentor services director for Starfish Initiative. “During his tenure there, the program grew from just 24 youth to more than 300 21st Century Scholars who were provided college coaches to readily prepare those high school students from economically-challenged households to college graduates,” said the source.

Before joining Starfish, Goodrum launched Chrysalis Academy, a home in Plainfield for young men ages 18-24 who are aging out of foster care and also worked with Lighthouse Mission, where he received an award as Indy’s Best and Brightest (to recognize up and coming talent and the next generation of leaders in the community). As an executive director with Lighthouse, Goodrum served more than 100 men with meals, shelter and clothing and coordinated a Thanksgiving meal provided by the Indiana Pacers; he was also a director of development for Good News Mission and created a family shelter and youth center. Goodrum was also a teacher for developmentally delayed junior/senior high students and served as a youth pastor.

“Bob’s life has not been lived of pursuit of financial gain, accolades, or benefits packages,” added the source. “His life has been well-lived in living out his passion to be a mouthpiece for the voiceless, an advocate for those who lack the ability to represent themselves and in coaching others to a life of self-sufficiency and personal success. I feel his more than 30 years of service to our community is deserving of an Anthem Angel Award.”

Goodrum, who felt a calling to serve as a teenager, said he enjoys volunteering with a diverse group of people, learning about them and turning these acquaintances into friends, which is what also motivates him to succeed. For years, he had the first sentence from a Christian motivational book, The Purpose Driven Life, by Rick Warren, taped onto his phone as a reminder of why he serves his community. The sentence reads: “It’s not about you.”

“It’s not about what’s best for me, “ Goodrum said. “it’s about people. (Serving them is) certainly a passion. I thank my Board of Directors all the time for these opportunities. To serve is a wonderful experience. Any accolades I’ve received, I just look at myself as a coach and I’ve got a wonderful team and staff and board and the volunteers, they deserve thanks as well. None of my positions have been a one-man show. I’m grateful to those who have mentored me throughout my career.”

Each person recognized as an Anthem Angel receives four VIP club seat tickets to the Indianapolis Colts, a feature story and photo in the Colts gameday magazine, The Scout, and on Colts.com and a special on-field recognition at a home game.