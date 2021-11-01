Center Grove Marching Trojans to perform at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Bands of America Grand National Championships

On Nov. 11-13, the Center Grove Marching Trojans will join 98 other high school marching bands from 18 states across the country to compete in the 2021 Bands of America (BOA) Grand National Championships.

The competition features two days of preliminary competition judged by a panel of national recognized music educators and marching band experts. The competition will also feature exhibition performances by college marching bands such as Murray State University, Miami University and Rutgers University.

The Grand National Championships culminate the 2021 season of 22 BOA marching band championships across the country. BOA returned in 2021 after the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the start of this season, the last event was held in November of 2019.

“The enthusiastic return of the bands performing at this championship is a testament to the resilience, dedication and hard work of these young student musicians, their teachers, school administrators, parents and families,” said Dr. Jeremy Earnhart, President and CEO of Music For all in a press release.

Tickets for the competition are $29 for the prelim round, $45 or $65 for reserved seating for the semifinals. Final tickets are also available on ticketmaster.com. Children 10 and younger are free.

Music for All will present the Bands of America Grand National Championships at Lucas Oil Stadium at 500 South Capitol Avenue.

Thursday’s preliminary competition begins at 8:45 a.m., gates open at 8 a.m. Friday’s Preliminary competition begins at 7 a.m., gates open at 6:15 a.m. Saturday’s Semi-Finals begins at 7 a.m., gates open at 6:15 a.m. Finalists will be announced during the Semi-Finals Awards Ceremony at approximately 5 p.m. Gates re-open for Finals at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. All times are tentative, pending the final schedule of performing bands.

Start times can be found at marching.musicforall.org/grandnationals21.