Center Grove investigates photos of student in blackface

Center Grove High School is investigating multiple social media posts, which have gone viral on various community Facebook groups, of what looks to be a member of its football team in blackface, who is allegedly mocking a Black player on another team.

The photos being investigated show a person wearing a Center Grove football jersey and Center Grove winter hat with his face covered in what looks like eye black, a common thing for football players under their eyes during games. In the photo, the students entire face is covered. The photos in question appear to have been taken on the bus after the Class 6A state championship on Saturday night.

Jeffry Henderson, principal of Center Grove High School, shared a statement saying, “CGHS administrators are aware of an inappropriate post on social media. They are investigating the situation and are taking steps to address it through the athletic department, coaching staff, and student discipline policy. This student’s actions do not represent the values of our athletic program, high school, or school community.”

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.