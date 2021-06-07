Center Grove High School graduates 597 students

Center Grove High School (CGHS) graduated 597 students on Saturday, June 5, in the high school’s Ray Skillman Football Stadium.

The CGHS class of 2021 had two Co-Valedictorians, Christina Monev and Sapna Vyas. Both students ended the school year with a GPA of 4.825. Monev plans to attend New York University to study finance and pursue a career in investment banking. Vyas plans to attend the University of Texas at Dallas with a major in healthcare studies on

a pre-med track.

The 2021 CGHS Salutatorian is Bryce Rayner who finished with a GPA of 4.792. He plans to attend Purdue University where he will study pharmacy.

One graduate, Macy Detty accepted an appointment to the West Point. Sixteen students have shared plans to enlist in the U.S. Air Force, Army, Marines or Navy.

Among the graduates, 258 seniors received Core 40 with Academic Honors diplomas, six received Core 40 with Technical Honors diplomas and 30 seniors received both. To qualify for Academic Honors, students must meet additional requirements beyond the state mandates for a Core 40 diploma, earn a total of at least 47 credits that are recommended to include additional math, world language, fine arts credits and earn a

GPA of a B or better. Technical Honors recipients must also meet state mandates for a Core 40 diploma, earn a total of at least 47 credits that are recommended to include additional math credits, earn a GPA of a B or better and complete either dual credits in a technical area or additional career-readiness criteria.

Fifty-eight seniors received an associate’s degree in General Studies from Vincennes

University, along with their high school diploma, through the CGHS Early College program. Fifty-six students received a 30-hour Indiana College Core certificate, which means they have earned 30 credits in general education courses that will transfer to all state universities in Indiana.