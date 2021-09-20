Center Grove football ranked in HSFA Top 100

The Trojans moved up one ranking in the High School Football America powered by NFL Play Football.

Now, Center Grove football is ranked eighth in the country, among other nationally-known high school programs like St. Xavier, Westlake and IMG Academy. The Trojans boast a 5-0 record for the 2021-22 season after beating North Central 53-7 last Friday.

Senior quarterback Tayven Jackson and University of Tennessee commit also holds a 125 quarterback rating with nine touchdowns and only one interception.

Junior running back Drew Wheat already has five touchdowns and over 400 rushing yards. Center Grove has no problem on the other side of the ball either. Senior Caden Curry brings 25 total tackles with 10 of them being for a loss.

Center Grove takes on Lawrence Central this Friday at LC starting at 7 p.m.