Center Grove awards 2019-2020 District Teacher of the Year

Center Grove Middle School Central teacher Carrie Sumney is the 2019-20 Center Grove Community School Corporation Teacher of the Year.

The top honor was announced during a virtual Teacher of the Year Celebration on May 7. Smith has been a physical education teacher at Center Grove for her entire 24-year teaching career. She was chosen by a Franklin College committee from the Teachers of the Year for each building.

“Being named Teacher of the Year anywhere would be an honor, but to represent the outstanding school district of Center Grove is a true privilege,” said Sumney. “I am surrounded by outstanding teachers, any of whom could receive this distinction. I feel blessed to be an extension of them, who work together to continually grow in making connections with students and daily go above and beyond to meet the needs of our CG families. I am a better teacher because of this family of teachers of whom I have the privilege of working alongside.”

As Teacher of the Year, Sumney will receive $1,000, courtesy of Wallman Financial, LLC to spend in her classroom. She will represent Center Grove in the Indiana Teacher of the Year competition. Along with the district’s Teacher of the Year award, each school’s Teacher of the Year winner and Legacy Award winners were also recognized in the virtual ceremony on Thursday evening.

The following educators were named Teachers of the Year for their respective school in the Center Grove district:

Center Grove H.S.: Cynthia Cullom, Social Studies

Center Grove M.S. North: January Bowen, Grade 7 Science

Center Grove E.S.: Bobbi Petersen, Grade 3

Maple Grove E.S.: Ron Hobson, Grade 4

North Grove E.S.: Melissa Gardner, Kindergarten

Pleasant Grove E.S.:Heather Garvey, Instructional Coach

Sugar Grove E.S.: Susan Henninger, Grade 1

Walnut Grove E.S.: Stephanie Dodson, Grade 1

Additional information about the award winners and a link to the video from the evening are available at centergrove.k12.in.us/teacherawards.