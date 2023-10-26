Celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party

By Samuel Bryan Chapter, NSDAR

Members of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution from Beech Grove’s Samuel Bryan Chapter sent dry, loose-leaf tea to Boston to contribute to the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party.

As part of the America 250 Committee, Chair Molly Sanders collected tea from chapter members as just one of the many activities planned by the America 250 Committee.

The United States will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Dec. 16, 2023. Dubbed by John Adams as the “most magnificent movement of all,” the Boston Tea Party is one of the nation’s most iconic events and propelled America down the road to revolution.

In the fall of 1773, Samuel Adams, John Hancock and the Sons of Liberty held meetings rallied against the British Parliament. They protested the arrival of ships loaded with tea from the British East India Company. Colonists voted to refuse to pay the taxes on the tea, and the tea would not be unloaded.

On the night of Dec. 16, 1773, a large group of men disguised as Mohawk Indians boarded the ships and threw 342 chests of dry, loose-leaf tea into the harbor.

Members of the Samuel Bryan Chapter collected over three pounds of dry, loose-leaf tea as a creative and symbolic gesture in tribute to the historical event and its importance in shaping the nation.

“Contributing to a community event like the reenactment of the Boston Tea Party can foster a sense of community and shared history,” stated Molly Sanders, chairperson of the American 250 Committee for the Samuel Bryan Chapter, NSDAR. Sanders added, “It adds a personal touch to the reenactment and demonstrates our enthusiasm for preserving and celebrating history.”

Besides sending tea to Boston to throw into the harbor for the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, the Samuel Bryan Chapter has brought attention to the four patriots who fought in the American Revolution that are buried in Perry Township – Samuel Bryan and Alexander Monroe interned at the Southport Cemetery and John George and Edward Hall interned at Round Hill Cemetery.

Working with Mayor Dennis Buckley and the city of Beech Grove, Chair Molly Sanders and the America 250 successfully highlighted all four Patriots’ lives by placing biographic signs at Beech Grove’s Trailheads and parks. A Liberty Tree was planted in Sarah Bolton Park in honor of the patriots who fought for our freedom and to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, the first Liberty Tree planted in Marion County.

In 2022, Indiana State Senate Bill 12, Semiquincentennial Commission, established a commission to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Governor Eric Holcomb has made several appointments to the new commission to help prepare and plan the state to celebrate the America 250. The Samuel Bryan Chapter, NSDAR, happily supports the commission’s efforts.

On July 4, 2026, the United States will mark its 250th Anniversary, and the DAR is preparing in a big way. The National Society has established the America 250! Committee to plan DAR’s involvement during our nation’s upcoming 250th birthday. Much like the Bicentennial celebration in 1976, this observance provides an exceptional opportunity for community involvement.

DAR chapters throughout the state are working to leave a lasting impact on their communities through meaningful local projects and events as the America 250 approaches.

For more information about the America 250 or the DAR, check out websites – dar.org or samuelbryanchapterdar.com.