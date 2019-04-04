Celebrate Batman’s birthday with a classic car show

On Saturday, April 6, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Beck’s Service Center will present their Opening Day Car Show, hosted by Carol’s Adventures, at 6025 S. Madison Ave.

The world’s most popular superhero, “Batman”, was first introduced to the public on March 30, 1939. Indiana detective writer Carol Sissom is asking the public to help her with cars that would make Batman proud.

Join us to celebrate the fearless, caped crusader’s introduction to detective comics with a fierce competition for Top 20, Best in Show, many, many specialty awards and Carol’s famous Best Chevy Best Ford, Best Dodge, Best Hot Rod, Best Rat Rod, Best Mopar, People’s Choice Award and Mark Caldwell best bodywork trophy. There will also be awards for Best Paint, Best Engine and Best Interior.

We are looking for Roadsters that will make Jay Leno jealous and muscle cars that would land a role in Hollywood. A $25.00 gift card will be presented for Best Muscle Car. Great music, food and door prizes. This will be the first show of the season. Registration is $15.00 at the door ($10.00 if you pre-register). Dash plaques will be given to the first 50 cars. An awards ceremony begins at 2 p.m. There will be many door prizes. Enjoy new out of town, rarely -seen cars. Contact Carol Sissom at carolsissom@yahoo.com to pre-register or call (317) 938-5403.