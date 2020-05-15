CDC to distribute more than $183 million for coronavirus testing in Indiana

U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) has announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will distribute more than $183 million to Indiana to boost coronavirus testing and reduce further spread of the virus. The funding is provided by the latest round of coronavirus emergency relief, which passed the Senate on April 21.

“Enhancing testing capabilities is necessary to prevent the spread of coronavirus and keep Hoosiers safe. This additional funding to help our state and local governments purchase and administer tests is critical as we begin taking steps to safely reopen our economy,” said Senator Young.

Indiana has now received a total of more than $209 million from the CDC. A breakdown of the total funding awarded to Indiana is available HERE.

To view Senator Young’s coronavirus assistance toolkit, click HERE.