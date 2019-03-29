Car show to celebrate Batman’s 80th birthday has been rescheduled

The Classic Car Show to celebrate Batman’s 80th birthday that was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 30, has been rescheduled to Saturday, April 6, from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. due to inclement weather scheduled. Celebrate Batman’s 80th birthday with cake and a classic car show. Competition for Top 20, Best in Show, many specialty awards – Best Muscle Car wins $25. Gift card for best muscle car. The car show will take place at 6025 S. Madison Ave. (In the big parking lot at Beck’s Service Center and The Top Drop.) For more information, please email carolsisson@yahoo.com.