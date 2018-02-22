Burritos, Pizza, visceral fat and heart disease

Everybody loves burgers, burritos and pizza: the most common American fast-foods. While bulging burritos, burgers and cheesy pizza slices are temptingly delicious, cheap and easy, processed food probably isn’t worth risking your health. Right?

Typical restaurant menus are loaded with empty fat calories. Pizza crust and burger buns are typically made with AP flour, sodium, unhealthy fats, and unholy preservatives. “The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition warns consuming American AP flour increases your risk for a riskier type of abdominal fat called visceral abdominal fat. Harvard Medical School warns visceral abdominal fat increases your risk for type 2 diabetes, heart disease and breast cancer. Fast food burrito wraps can contain enriched wheat flour, canola or soybean, salt, mouth-watering sodium acid pyrophosphate, potassium sorbate, sodium bicarbonate, sodium propionate, monoglycerides, sodium stearoyl-2-lactylate, fumaric acid, cellulose gum, carrageenan, and succulent maltodextrin. Your holy temple deserves a lot more compassion than that.

Unlike American wheat, European white flour will not give you the same allergic reactions as American wheat products that contain traces of delicious Round-up herbicide. That’s right. According to the USDA, as of 2012, 99 percent of durum wheat, 97 percent of spring wheat, and 61 percent of winter wheat has been treated with herbicides- an increase from 88percent for durum wheat, 91 percent for spring wheat and 47% for winter wheat since 1998.

If you are wedded to continually eating out in restaurants; letting an apathetic stranger cook your meals, then good luck with your overall health. You either one of many who don’t know how to cook, or you’re too “I love you” lazy. At the very least, show your dietary-beleaguered temple some compassion by choosing more fresh veggies for your pizza and burritos and cutting back on extra cheese, cancerous pepperoni and bacon. Then put on your big boy pants and try a whole wheat crust or wrap. Sprinkle ground flax or chia seed to on your pizza, burger or burrito to aid digestion. Try salsa, refried beans, guacamole, and Pico De Gallo, and of course, eat smaller portions.

Get thee to thy kitchen and cook at home, where you control the quality of the ingredients, therefore, creating perfect health. Eat closer to earth and become the unique, beautiful soul that you are. I just lead you to the water. It is you who must take a drink.