Burmese community, local leaders launch Myanmar conference

The Burmese American Community Institute (BACI) and the National University of the Union of Myanmar (NUUM)-Global Campus, in partnership with co-hosts and partners, recently launched the Spring Flowers International Conference on Myanmar which took place Feb. 5-12.

The conference was launched on Feb. 5 in an opening ceremony in which Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Senator Todd Young and Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Kritenbrink gave remarks in support of democracy and peace in Myanmar (Burma).

“Now more than ever, we believe that we all need to work together, to support the people of Burma in their struggle to restore the country’s path to democracy. The United States remains committed in supporting the people of Burma as they face multiple crises as a result of the military coup and horrific violence perpetrated by the regime,” said Kritenbrink.

Senator Young gave assurances of his support for democracy in Myanmar and commitment to promoting accountability, while Governor Holcomb praised BACI for its leadership and members of the Burmese community for their social and economic success and for their contributions while helping launch the conference.

His Excellency Duwa Lashi La, Acting President of the National Unity Government of Myanmar (NUG), delivered a powerful keynote message, and H.E. Dr. Zaw Wai Soe, Union Minister of Health and Education of NUG and H.E. Dr. Sa Sa, Union Minister of International Cooperation of NUG described the work and strategy of the NUG.

The conference brought together local, national and international actors from diverse backgrounds in an effort to support peace and democracy in Myanmar.

In his welcoming remarks, Mr. Elaisa Vahnie, Executive Director of BACI, highlighted the four main components of a strategy for Myanmar which include building a professional Federal Army, drafting a new constitution, establishing functional and effective public institutions and building strong international community partnerships. He noted that the conference was designed to support peace and democracy in Myanmar by generating ideas that are valuable and constructive in helping shape the vision and strategic direction of the Myanmar democracy movement and the future of Myanmar.