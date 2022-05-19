Brown retires from Roncalli Media Network

Join us in celebrating the dynamic career of Rob Brown on Friday, May 27. Roncalli will host a reception honoring Brown as he retires from the Roncalli Media Network (RMN) and as the school’s broadcast and sports information director (SID). The event, which is open to all, will be held at Zink Distributing Co., 3150 Shelby St., Indianapolis, IN 46227, in an open house style event from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Brown serves as the primary broadcast voice for the school’s sports teams, calling the play-by-play for all football, boys and girls basketball games, as well as many other sports. He completed his 878th broadcast on May 12. He started as Roncalli’s basketball play-by-play announcer, for girls and boys teams, in November 2007 and added football play-by-play starting with the 2011 season. Brown then extended his broadcasting to all athletic seasons in 2016.

“I’ve had the good fortune to call three state championships and countless other memorable games over the last 15 seasons,” Brown said. “It has been a great run.” As Roncalli’s sports information director, he was responsible for producing media guides and game notes for the football and boys and girls basketball programs. He also handled media releases for the athletic department, as well as assisting with sports content in school publications and website.

Prior to his career at Roncalli, Brown spent 10 seasons working in professional basketball. After seven seasons on the air calling games for the CBA’s Fort Wayne Fury (with the last five as the play-by-play announcer), Brown spent three seasons working in the media relations department of the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in English in 1992 from Miami University, where he got his start in sports radio, and then earned a Master of Science in television-radio-film from Syracuse University the following year.

Brown, a born and raised Southsider, owns a financial services business in Greenwood. He and his wife, Rachel have a son, Sam (a Roncalli graduate of 2017), and a daughter, Lillian (Roncalli graduate of 2020). Moving forward, Brown plans on enjoying some free time and traveling with his wife. “Rob has given an entire generation of Roncalli athletes an audio history of their athletic careers that will last a lifetime. That is something they can share with their children and grandchildren. His voice and presence at Royals’ games will be greatly missed not only by our community but by all the friends he has made from other schools all over the area,” said Gary Armbruster, R’81, past Roncalli director of corporate relations for 14 years and present director of campus grounds.

Athletic Director, David Lauck, R’94, said, “This is tough for me to put into words just how much Rob Brown and his wife, Rachel have meant to the Roncalli community. It’s safe to say when people think of Roncalli Athletics, they think of Rob Brown. He has captured some of the greatest RHS athletic moments over the years in a split second, and these moments have been life-changing events for hundreds of our student athletes and their families. And he captured them in a split second …. just remarkable! I know what will mean the most to Rob and Rachel will be the relationships they’ve developed over the years and thankfully, those will never go away.