Brown receives IHSAA media award

Former Roncalli Sports Information Director and Roncalli Media Network Broadcaster Rob Brown was presented with the IHSAA Distinguished Media Service Award on Jan. 20 during halftime of the boys basketball game against New Palestine. He was recognized as the award winner for District 2 for his “profound and positive contribution” to the school community. IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig, Assistant Commissioner Kerrie (Schludecker) Rosati (Roncalli class of 2003) and Sports Information Director Jason Wille were in attendance to make the presentation.

During his 15 years of service to Roncalli, Brown turned a position that did not exist in many high schools (sports information director) into the model for others to follow. He annually produced media guides for football, boys basketball and girls basketball, in addition to game notes and previews that were both distributed to media members and fans alike. On the broadcast side, he not only provided the soundtrack for many of Roncalli athletics’ greatest moments but mentored and nurtured the skills of many aspiring students at the school.

Current voice of the Royals and a former student of Brown, Jimmy Cook (Roncalli class of 2013) said, “Rob Brown is a professional at every level and made a positive impact on every student broadcaster that walked the halls of Roncalli. Without his guidance, I would not be where I am as a broadcaster or as a person. On top of that, his work as one of the few high school sports information directors is second to none. There is nobody ore deserving of this recognition, and I am thrilled for my mentor and friend.”

When asked about Brown’s contributions, Roncalli President Chuck Weisenbach (Roncalli class of 1979) remarked, ‘I cannot put into words the high quality that was attached to everything that had Rob’s name on it. From play-by-play to game notes to press releases everything Rob did for Roncalli was exemplary. We will be forever indebted to him for the work he did for our school and athletic program.”

Of Brown’s nearly 900 broadcasts, Principal Kevin Banich (Roncalli class of 2009) noted, “Rob has served the Roncalli community in exemplary fashion as the voice of the Royals. He has truly poured his heart and soul into our school.”