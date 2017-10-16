Brickhouse Coffee Co. to celebrate grand opening

Calling all coffee lovers! The newest coffee shop in town contains all the best ingredients that embrace community and separates from them all the rest: certified direct trade coffee roasted in-house, handcrafted, all-natural, local product offerings, and family owned and operated.

Brickhouse Coffee Co., whose grand opening celebration is on October 21, 2017, from 7am-10pm, is located in the former iconic Jonathan Byrd’s building in Greenwood, Indiana. The vision for this business was born out of the Stayton family’s journey as missionaries to Southern Spain where they discovered first hand many of the challenges that missionaries face while serving full time. They also learned the value of community that happens in local cafes and relationships that develop over a cup of coffee. This sparked a vision for what is now Brickhouse. With a desire to bring sustainability through coffee, the Staytons hope to provide a model for those in ministry that will enable opportunities for additional finances where often raising support is difficult, a vehicle to engage with the local communities where they live, and opportunities to love and serve people.

In January 2013, Brickhouse Coffee Co began as Brickhouse Coffee Roasters. Its name comes from the very structure that housed the original roasting workshop, a late 1800’s two-story brick house that sits on the property of Horizon Christian Fellowship in Indy.

Within the walls of this vintage, industrial style café, you will find an amazing coffee establishment that roasts their coffee fresh on an Old World Style San Franciscan roaster. You can enjoy food supplied by local chefs and bakers, custom blended brews, homemade syrups, eye-catching chalkboard signage, exposed brick along the walls, and all the perfect smells you’d expect. The shop is rustic, modern and cozy. It embraces community and welcomes all. Establishing and developing personal relationships is the “why” to Brickhouse. “Community continues in ever growing circles out from that family unit,” says Lora Stayon, co-owner and manager of the shop, aka “the Caffeine Queen”. “With business partners, the company staff, wholesale accounts, ministry partners, or Brickhouse guests, there is the purpose to be intentional in every interaction we make.”

Their “Farmers First” initiative runs deeps. They learned of importers who had direct relationships in place with the farmer, and that these farmers often receive up to ten times that of even “fair trade” practices. Through this practice of Direct Trade, they have the privilege of knowing that these coffee growers are being provided real economic sustainability. At Brickhouse Coffee Co., they only select coffees that have the Direct Trade certification to ensure they’re giving back. Therefore, it starts with the “Farmer First”!

Coffee subscriptions are also available! The ability to get Brickhouse Coffee on your doorstep is easy, quick, and priced just right starting at only $20 per shipment!

Join us on October 21st, 2017 for their Grand Opening where they’ll be featuring local food trucks, Chomp’z (11am-4pm) and BoxBurger (4pm-8pm) as well as special offers all day from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Business Hours:

Monday – Friday // 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday // 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday // Closed

Visit www.brickhousecoffee.co for more information and to start your coffee subscription. Follow on Facebook @brickhousecoffeeco to keep up with the latest news, events, community happenings, and offerings.