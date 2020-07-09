Brian Ruckle promoted to advertising director and general manager

By Nancy Price

Brian Ruckle has been promoted to advertising director and general manager for Grow Local Media’s south operations. He previously served as advertising account representative.

In his new position, Ruckle will oversee the sales team and continue to promote The Southside Times and Center Grove ICON.

A Greater Beech Grove Chamber of Commerce board member, Ruckle said he enjoys interacting with people in the community and connecting readers with businesses working to succeed. “I appreciate the faith that our ownership has in me to entrust me with this opportunity,” he said. “I hope to honor our proud legacy on the Southside and help us meet the challenges of this current economy and the changes to come.”

Grow Local Media, LLC, is owned by Brian Kelly and Rick Myers. They purchased The Southside Times in March 2006 and formed Times-Leader Publications, LLC. The parent name was changed to GLM in 2019 to better reflect the mix of print and digital services that the local media group offers. It is owner of Center Grove ICON, Hendricks County ICON, Hendricks County Business Leader and The Southside Times.

“Brian has a real passion for super-serving his customers,” said Kelly, CEO of Grow Local Media. “He’s always eager to help his customers succeed and goes above and beyond to help them achieve their goals and objectives. Since Brian joined our company, he has elevated customer service to a whole new level, and it’s reflected in his success. His ability to think two-to-three steps ahead keeps us all on our toes. It’s an honor and privilege to not only work with him but have him as a friend and business partner.”

Ruckle joined GLM in February 2013.

“Brian has been wonderful to work with since day one,” said Myers, GLM’s president and publisher. “He has a passion for our industry and for our publications and it shows. He’s so very deserving of this opportunity and I couldn’t be happier for him.”