Breakfast Salad: why not?

American’s eagerly embrace their dietary servitude. It’s not easy changing deep-rooted eating traditions, even if they crumble your temple’s foundation. Many hesitate because they’ve grown accustomed to a lifetime of eating the same foods.

Breakfast fuels the temple with energy and vitamins needed to be our best all day. But, our cherished American breakfast traditions, full of carbs, fat, salt and sugar grossly lack vitamin nutrition needed to function in daily life and prevent chronic disease.

There’s nothing in the constitution mandating bacon and eggs, fried potatoes, biscuits and gravy, cereal, doughnuts and cold pizza, the only breakfast foods, yet, like obedient zombies, sickly Americans gulp them down in the name of all that is good and holy while shaking their angry fist to God, “Why me? Why did I get diabetes?” Eating a breakfast high in sugar raises blood sugar, eventually leading to obesity, diabetes, heart disease and cancer. Smell what I’m cookin’?

Anxiety and fear of the unknown are roadblocks on your path to health and happiness. Take one step at a time. Gradually incorporate new habits over time. Soon you will be eating more healthfully. I guarantee it won’t be easy, but I guarantee your life will change.

Hearty Breakfast Salad with Egg

Baby kale, romaine, red cabbage (Or your favorite variety of dark leafy greens. (Not iceberg)

Boiled baby potatoes—cut into bite size pieces

Blanched green beans

Halved cherry tomatoes

Sliced ½ avocado

Poached or fried egg

Meatless ‘bacon or sausage’

Ground flax or chia seed-omega 3 EFA’s

Basic Vinaigrette (Not Ranch!)

1 1/2 tbsp. red wine vinegar

1 tbsp. chopped shallots or sweet red onion

1/4 tsp. salt

1 tbsp. Dijon

1/8 tsp. black pepper

3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil or avocado oil

Place all ingredients into a jar; shake to mix thoroughly. Refrigerate.

Triple the recipe and you’ll always have it ready in a jiffy

Salad ingredients prep:

Wash and boil potatoes that have been pre-cut into bite size pieces. (Skin on)

Blanch green beans al dente’ and plunge into an ice bath.

Slice avocado and halve the cherry tomatoes.

Poach or fry one egg for each person

Prep ‘bacon’

Assembly: