BMV announces updated branch hours and late fee extensions

Indiana State Representative for House District 97 Justin Moed has announced the following news regarding BMV operations and late fees/penalties:

1. Waiver of BMV late fees and penalties has been extended through June 4, from the prior extension of May 22.

This applies to renewal of driver’s licenses or identification cards, in addition to other BMV transactions.

The governor’s pertinent executive order 20-27 also states: “Law enforcement agencies within Indiana should suspend enforcement actions solely based on expired credentials, licenses and registrations which occur during the public health emergency.”

2. On Monday, May 11, 128 BMV license branches opened statewide by appointment only.

Please visit this BMV website for details about branch hours, making an appointment, or determining whether your transaction can be completed online.

As for expiration date and late fee extensions, the BMV website states:

“Through Executive Order, Governor Holcomb waived Administrative Penalty Fees (late fees) and has further ordered an extension to June 4 of expiration dates on all state-issued licenses and registrations. This same executive order also extends the deadline required to process a title transfer. Governor Holcomb also stated he will advise law enforcement to refrain from issuing citations for a driver’s license or registration that expires during this emergency.”