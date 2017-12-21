Franklin Township ministers seek to console hearts that cry out

By Marianne Coil

A small group enters Franklin Central Christian Church on an overcast December night.

Soft piano music greets them, and then a minister gives the call to worship. But the somber words don’t suggest a celebration.

“In the midst of festivities, shouts and bright lights, we feel the darkness of our souls,” the pastor says.

This is Blue Christmas, one of many gatherings around the city of Indianapolis for those facing hardships, such as the loss of loved ones, sickness, and unemployment.

Last Sunday, the Franklin Township Ministerial Association sponsored its own observance for the second time. Rev. Gale Stutz of Franklin Central Christian led the meeting with assistance from Rev. Sarah LFM Hannigan of Zion United Church of Christ.

So what does the story of the Nativity offer to people who feel alienated? A message of hope, Stutz said, “That this is not the end – God will have the final answer.”

After more music, prayers, and scripture readings, the ministers light the Advent candles, which normally represent hope, love, joy and peace. But at Blue Christmas, the candles symbolize grief, courage, memories and love. The leaders also light the Christ candle, representing the life of Christ coming into the world.

At this point, worshippers are invited to come forward one by one. The usher, “Dave,” lights a votive candle, turns to face the handful of sojourners, and says the last 14 months have been difficult. His wife died after a stroke, and both his brother and his sister passed away.

Others step up to light candles on the blue tablecloth. Spouses, siblings, children, and older generations are remembered in brief comments.

Before the blessing, the group sings one last hymn, “Silent Night.” Leaving the sanctuary, the faithful pick up tiny, blue glass hearts from a box next to the door.

Stutz suggested holding the service two years ago in response to “tremendous losses” in her own congregation, which has a typical Sunday attendance of about 50 parishioners. Two long-time church leaders died after lengthy illnesses, and although their spouses wound up marrying each other, those losses “hit the church hard,” she said.

The observance of All Saints Day is to commemorate the departed, but the service wouldn’t have been held until November of the following year.

“It felt like something was left undone,” she said. The church had to acknowledge its broken heart.

After the ministerial association talked things over, another pastor found a liturgy for Blue Christmas that makes the experience “tangible and cathartic,” Stutz said.

In her 10th year since ordination, Stutz says she and her colleagues are trained to handle the emotional stress of ministering to those in grief. “We put on our raincoats.” But after the first Blue Christmas service, the ministers prayed together.

“We hugged each other, and we cried,” she said. “You don’t leave a service like that unscathed.”

Stutz took over Franklin Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) more than five years ago. Previously, she’d been associate pastor of a Quaker church, which hired her after she completed a master’s degree at Christian Theological Seminary.

A criminal justice major, her original plan was to be a juvenile probation officer. Raised in Indianapolis, she went to the University of Evansville, but upon graduation, few jobs in the probation field were open. Embarking on a career in restaurant management, she met her husband, Tom, who remains in the food service industry.

Still wanting to work with youth, she felt a call to ministry and went to graduate school. “I was in seminary with four kids at home, and I said, ‘God, are you crazy?’ ”

This year’s third Sunday of Advent gave her bookends. In the morning, she preached a sermon about joy, and in the evening, she encouraged reflections on hardship and “turning it over to God.”

“But you’re inviting other people to share that burden with you, and you’ve shared it in God’s house.”