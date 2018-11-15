Bill Gates may be on to something

By Stephanie Dolan

In 2005, Bill Gates spoke to the National Education Summit on High Schools. He declared that American high schools are obsolete.

“Until we design them (high schools) to meet the needs of the 21st century, we will keep limiting – even ruining – the lives of millions of Americans every year,” Gates said.

High school education as we now know it began in the 1870s and was designed to prepare students for college.

“But over the years, the standard for high school graduation has been lowered so much that most high school graduates are not ready for college,” Dr. Pingnan Shi of the Poema Institute said. “This is especially true in inner cities and small towns. Without the hope to ever go to college, four-year high school education became a huge waste of time and taxpayer money. But the real tragedy is that those students who give up going to college are easily lured into gangs, drugs and sex trafficking.”

Getting started

This is why Pingnan, known as Dr. Ping, started the Poema Institute near Fountain Square – to not only Old prepare those students interested in higher education for college, but to also introduce them to the concept of entrepreneurship and being in control of their own financial futures.

“We’re in the old Abraham Lincoln Elementary School,” Ping said. “It’s IPS 18, so people in the neighborhood call it Old School 18. It opened its doors in 1901 and closed down in 1997. It was auctioned off, and someone bought it and donated it to a church – the Horizon Christian Fellowship Central.”

At that time that Abraham Lincoln school was serving students, the surrounding area housed mostly immigrants from Germany, Ireland and Italy.

“This school served kids of the immigrants,” Ping said. “Indianapolis has quite a diverse ethnicity – people from all over the world.”

Today, Ping’s focus is still in that same neighborhood.

“I opened in July, and people like the idea and definitely feel it’s much needed,” he said. “But I underestimated the moms. I have students lined up who are interested. Dads are into it. Moms hesitate. This is new and a totally different kind of education. My focus is to train students to become entrepreneurs. As a Mom, you want to protect your kids. Nowadays, a lot of Moms still want their kids to go to college. My message is not to say, ‘don’t go to college.’ My message may be that college might not be for your kids, and Moms don’t want to hear that.”

New ideas

Ping said that our new economy means a lot more entrepreneurs.

“With the internet, it’s been easier to start your own business,” he said. “It’s better to start in high school. You learn through failures. Teach them real-world skills first, and then they will make decision to either go to trade school, college or run their own businesses. To Moms, this translates to ‘my kids don’t go to college and my kid will be an entrepreneur that is full of risks.’ They want them to have a steady, stable income.”

Ping admits that entrepreneurship does bring a lot of risk, but that is why he wants to encourage students to start young, when it’s OK to make mistakes.

“There is a lot of risk involved, but I’m trying to teach them to try it early to reduce that risk,” he said. “Most entrepreneurs I’ve talked to have started pretty late. That’s tough. Moms still think that you do well in school, go to college and you’ll find a steady job with a steady income. That’s still their mindset. But that’s just no longer the case.”

An engineer for several years, Ping began teaching when he was laid off from his engineering position.

“I taught in high school for seven years at Greenwood Christian Academy,” he said. “It’s a college prep school. You go to that school, you go to college. And many of the students do go to college, but then a lot of them drop out after a year or two. Others finish college, and then can’t find a good paying job. Now they have debt, and they’re only making $10-$15 an hour.”

Bright futures

Now, Ping wants to change that pattern for students who may see something different for their futures.

“It’s a systematic problem,” he said. “People have been trying to fix it, and it just didn’t work. Eventually, I realized that the fundamental problem is that, in this system, nobody has a stake in the future success of the students. As a teacher, once they graduate, it has nothing to do with me. That’s not enough.”

In an effort to have a hand in his future students’ future success, Ping has started the e-Stream club.

“We talk about STEM, STEM, STEM,” he said. “From the corporate perspective, they need workers. As a parent, we want our kids to be successful. Entrepreneurship is back. That’s the ‘e’ at the beginning. WE need to have a faith component. That’s ‘r’. We also need to have arts. That’s ‘a’.”

The e-Stream Club is for middle school and high school students.

For a monthly membership fee, students can get help in math as well as tutoring in other subjects. They can talk with business owners about entrepreneurship. And they even have access to 3D printers and other technologies.

With Dr. Ping, it’s not just about testing or preparing a student for college. He is sincerely interested in the long-term success of each student.

“A lot of teachers – to them it’s just a job,” Ping said. “The administrators – they just want to make sure everything looks good on paper.”

For more information on Dr. Ping and the Poema Institute, visit his website at poema-institute.business.site. The Poema Institute can also be found on Facebook at facebook.com/PoemaInstitute .

Five questions with Pingnan Shi

What year did you emigrate to Canada?

I went to Canada in 1984 for my graduate studies on a scholarship.

What were the biggest changes you experienced between living in China and living in Canada?

Language is the biggest challenge, and Canada seemed like a paradise compared to my living in China.

What year did you move to Indiana?

I moved to Indianapolis in 1995 and started working at Wavetek in Beech Grove.

What were the biggest differences between living in Canada and living in America?

Americans are richer, and new cars are everywhere. And Americans don’t like the government. The biggest cultural shock to me that is many Hoosiers loved President Reagan.

Where are you currently living?

We lived in Indianapolis for four years, and then moved to Greenwood in 1999.