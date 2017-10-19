Big health in small packages

Responsible science encourages Americans to increase consumption of nuts and seeds. Not just for birds and squirrels, nuts and seeds are a big-time source of energy, protein, and Omega-3. And boy do we need it. Widespread vitamin deficiency in America is fertilizing chronic disease.

Never underestimate the power of small but mighty nuts and seeds that lower cholesterol, minimize risk of diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, arthritis, digestive disorders, heart disease, cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer’s and dementia, osteoporosis.

JAMA confirms devastating outcomes occur when our temples are Omega 3 deficient. Omega-3 feeds the “brain,” the seat of your emotions and is vital for brain development, reducing inflammation, managing joint pain, improving blood pressure, lowering “bad” cholesterol, and for heart and bone health. Lack of Omega-3 may lead to aggressive social behavior, migraines, depression, bipolar disorder and general lack of focus, concentration and coordination. Look at modern society What do you see?

Plain, raw nuts are rich in Omega-3, protein, fiber, vitamins, minerals, and unsaturated and monounsaturated that don’t raise ‘bad’ cholesterol. Focus on raw almonds, walnuts, brazil, peanuts, and cashews. Avoid nuts listing added oils.

Ground flaxseed helps reduce inflammation leading to asthma, rheumatoid arthritis, migraine headaches, and osteoporosis, may lower blood pressure, promotes regular digestion and aids in breast cancer prevention.

Fibrous chia seeds hold protein, omega-3, unsaturated fats that help ward off cancer and arthritis. Chia helps balance blood sugar, lower cholesterol, and improves digestion. Hemp seeds or hearts brim with fiber, Omega 3, protein, high amounts of vitamin E, and trace minerals.

Sprinkle nuts and seeds over your favorite salad, stir-fry, or hot/cold cereal, Blend seeds into smoothies, or grind them up for a delicious coating for fish or lean chicken.

After 4.5 billion years, Gaia has perfected her craft. Food required for all life grow on earth, so we needn’t look any further. Rates of disease soar unchecked while we think it’s normal. Pharma pills are NOT healing us and have horrifying side effects: your holy temple’s way of screaming, “Stop it!” Wake up for goodness sake. Birds, bees, animals, insects and all life are programmed to instinctively recognize what and what not to eat. Man, in false hubris thinks he can improve on Creation? SMH. We’ve been here a mere nanosecond relative to earths age. It’s delusional thinking man, who uses only 10-15 percent of his brain understands the intelligence and mechanisms of a boundless cosmos. Reconnect.