BGHS students ‘walk in’ to impact change

On Feb. 14, an armed 19-year-old opened fire in a Parkland, Fla., high school, killing 17 people and injuring 14. In the hours immediately afterward, a movement swelled, led largely by the teenage peers of Parkland victims.

On March 14 at 10 a.m., that movement materialized as the National School Walkout to protest “congressional, state and local failures to take action to prevent gun violence,” according to nationalschoolwalkout.us.

At Beech Grove High School, students organized an afternoon protest with a goal to end gun violence. They opened a discussion with Beech Grove leaders — including Mayor Dennis Buckley, Police Chief Mark Swartz and Elizabeth Lamping of the City Council — and encouraged each other to express concerns and questions with elected federal officials. Follow their conversation on Twitter at @bghsunited.