BGHS head basketball coach suspended after arrest for possession and dealing of cocaine

Beech Grove High School head basketball coach Mike Renfro has been suspended after an arrest for dealing and possession of cocaine, as well as operating while intoxicated and public intoxication.

On Monday morning, Renfro, 45, was pulled over on I-70 East in the New Castle area. He was subsequently booked into Henry Country Jail.

Renfro, nominated for Coach of the Year at the Indiana High School Sports Awards, led the Hornets’ boys varsity basketball to its first state championship in the school’s history.

Beech Grove City Schools sent the following letter to BGCS families and staff:

“The district intends to fully cooperate with law enforcement officers as they conduct their investigation. Because this is an ongoing investigation, there is little else we can share now. However, we know that when events like this happen, the entire school and district are impacted. We want to ensure that you have the appropriate support during this difficult time. School officials and district counselors will be available to answer students’ questions during the next several days.”

This is a developing news story.