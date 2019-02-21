BGHS documentary named national finalist

A Beech Grove High School documentary about late Athletic Coach Matt English is a national finalist for Varsity Brands School Spirit Award in the Coach Category. English, 45, died on Dec. 10, 2018 after a six-year battle with brain cancer.

“I’m so proud to announce that our Beech Grove Student News story of Coach English has been awarded as a national finalist for Varsity Brands School Spirit Award in the Coach Category,” said Nick White, who teaches student media, journalism, broadcasting & public speaker of BGHS. “Coach English was and continues to be very important to the Beech Grove High School community. This is an honor for him above all else.

“It is extremely difficult to be recognized and awarded as a national finalist. This couldn’t have been done without the hard work of Emily Johnson and the rest of the BGSN (Beech Grove Student Newsletter) staff. Thanks also, Ms. Fangman, for being involved with this submission, and to the English family, all the staff members, coaches and community members that helped us tell this important story. We were selected as one of just 12 finalist winners nationwide!”

“This coach has a long-standing history of success,” White continued. “This coach recognizes the link between athletic involvement and student achievement, and therefore encourages both academic excellence and good character. This coach also prioritizes sportsmanship and humility, both on and off the playing field.”

Other nationwide finalists include:

Brody Massengill – South Johnston High School | Four Oaks, NC

Eva Perez – Edinburg High School | Edinburg, TX

Jermaine Christian – Rutland High School | Macon, GA

John Lambourne – Bingham High School | South Jordan, UT

Juan Monge – Felix Varela High School | Miami

Kori Johnson – Costa Mesa High School | Costa Mesa, CA

Lindsey Needham – Denmark High School | Alpharetta, GA

Paul Alberson – Marshall High School | Marshall, MO

Melissa McPherson – Azle High School | Springtown, TX

Mike O’Neill – Collierville High School | Collierville, TN

Tlaloc Venancio – Crawford High School | San Diego

Varsity Brands is awarding $100,000 across 25 categories, including $3,000 to each winner and a $25,000 grand prize for America’s most spirited high school.

To view BGHS’ documentary on Coach English, go to youtube.com/watch?v=nxGQBDhBrMg&t=77s.