Beech Grove chamber searches for new director

We want to make you aware of a recent development. Today, Ron Mayes resigned as the Executive Director for the Greater Beech Grove Chamber of Commerce effective immediately.
The Board of Directors will form a hiring committee and have a plan in place to begin immediate recruitment.
Former Executive Director Laura Barnard offered to assist remotely until a new Executive Director is found. Additionally, the board will take on the Chamber‘s operational responsibilities until a replacement is named.
Over the last few years, the Chamber has seen growth, development and momentum. It is our goal to continue this success and build upon it, making the Chamber an even more valuable resource for all of our businesses.
Thank you for being a part of The Greater Beech Grove Chamber of Commerce.If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to myself or to any board member. We are here to serve.
For the Board of The Greater Beech Grove Chamber of Commerce,
Amey Lupinsky, President
Jim Coffman, Vice President
Liz Schoettle, Treasurer
Shirley Folks, Co-secretary
Shelia Corey, Co-secretary
Brian Ruckle
Ed Keller
Bruce Bye
Barbara Hook