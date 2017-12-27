Beech Grove chamber searches for new director

The Greater Beech Grove Chamber of Commerce recently announced the resignation of Executive Director Ron Mayes. Read the chamber email here:

Dear Greater Beech Grove Chamber of Commerce members,

We want to make you aware of a recent development. Today, Ron Mayes resigned as the Executive Director for the Greater Beech Grove Chamber of Commerce effective immediately.

The Board of Directors will form a hiring committee and have a plan in place to begin immediate recruitment.

Former Executive Director Laura Barnard offered to assist remotely until a new Executive Director is found. Additionally, the board will take on the Chamber‘s operational responsibilities until a replacement is named.

Over the last few years, the Chamber has seen growth, development and momentum. It is our goal to continue this success and build upon it, making the Chamber an even more valuable resource for all of our businesses.

Thank you for being a part of The Greater Beech Grove Chamber of Commerce.If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to myself or to any board member. We are here to serve.

For the Board of The Greater Beech Grove Chamber of Commerce,

Amey Lupinsky, President

Jim Coffman, Vice President

Liz Schoettle, Treasurer

Shirley Folks, Co-secretary

Shelia Corey, Co-secretary

Brian Ruckle

Ed Keller

Bruce Bye

Barbara Hook