Bethany Community Gardens to offer free gardening classes

Bethany Community Gardens is now providing gardening education. Last year, Bethany carried more than 800 pounds of fresh organic vegetables over to two pantries and to garden volunteers. This year the size of the garden has doubled from 5,000 to 10,000 square feet. Beech Grove High School FFA members are now working with the gardens. Guests are welcome at Bethany Lutheran Church, 4702 South East St. on any Tuesday evening from 6-7 p.m.

The next free gardening class is Tuesday, June 18 with the free community meal starting at 5:45 p.m., and the class starting at 6:30 p.m. in the garden.

The topic is “Planting with Purpose for the Fall Harvest,” by Ginny Roberts, Marion Co. Purdue Extension. Ginny will answer any gardening questions as visitors tour the garden.

Reservations are requested for meal planning, but not required.

The registration link is: bit.ly/2MMx14A. For questions of more information call or text Bruce at (317) 946-9770.